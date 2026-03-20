Idaho Falls teen showcases artwork on abnormal psychology for senior project - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local high school student is showcasing her work on abnormal psychology in an art display featuring paintings.

Ambrosia Stanger, 17, is a senior student at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls. She has been working on her senior project since August and said she chose the topic because she is interested in abnormal psychology, which is “a branch of psychology that focuses on the study of atypical behavior, thoughts, and emotions,” according to the University of Arizona Global Campus.

“I picked some disorders, which happened to be borderline personality disorder (BPD), dissociative identity disorder (DID) and schizophrenia,” Ambrosia explained. “I put together some research and put it all in a trifold (display), then created art pieces that I think represent each of those three disorders.”

Ambrosia showed EastIdahoNews.com a painting that depicts borderline personality disorder, which you can see below:

Artist Ambrosia Stanger describes this painting as showing a sense of isolation and emotional intensity; it represents borderline personality disorder. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It shows the isolation that might go along with (borderline personality disorder), since people with borderline personality disorder have a hard time keeping relationships and holding stable relationships,” she explained. “So, they kind of end up lonely and trapped, is how I imagine it.”

Research: What are these 3 psychological diagnoses?

On her trifold display, she explains what each disorder means, its causes and risk factors, and how it’s diagnosed and treated. The display also addresses misconceptions about these abnormal psychology diagnoses.

Borderline personality disorder involves quick changes in feelings, values and interests, according to her research. It can cause a person to view the world in black and white, experience dissociation and engage in self-harm.

Ambrosia learned that dissociative identity disorder, more commonly known as multiple personality disorder, has symptoms that include having two or more alternate identities that affect one’s behavior and have their own personalities. Patients also experience gaps in memory.

For schizophrenia, she found that the symptoms are broken down into three categories: positive, negative and disorganized. Some hallucinations and delusions are involved, and there are often problems maintaining a daily routine.

Stanger in front of her research that she put on a trifold. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ambrosia said her project ties into what she wants to do for a future career.

“I want to go into something in the psychology field,” she said. “I haven’t quite decided what, yet, post-high school. I wanted to base my senior project on the career goals that I had.”

Ambrosia’s project is being showcased at an Idaho Falls business called Shaddow Domain, off 200 1st Street, which is managed by her mother. The artwork will be on display Friday and Saturday during store hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and may be extended into next week.

‘It makes me extremely proud’

Melissa Butler, Ambrosia’s mother, said she’s impressed with her daughter’s motivation and the great job she’s done with the project.

“I think that not just this area, but the whole country has struggles with mental health, and I think it should be highlighted more than it is. I do not think it gets nearly enough attention,” Melissa said. “And it makes me extremely proud that she’s highlighted it not just for the community, but for her own career goals. She’s put a lot of work into it.”

Melissa said her daughter has always prioritized school, and she believes more kids should be featured like this for the work they do.

“I think that a lot of high school students get underestimated, and they should be highlighted a lot more for their brain and their intelligence and their motivations — because it’s not easy being a kid nowadays,” Melissa said.

Ambrosia Stanger and her mother, Melissa Butler. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ambrosia will present her work, along with other students and their senior projects, at Compass Academy on April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited.

“I just think it’s important to understand different perspectives, and I am open to comments, as well,” Ambrosia said. “I have a little box; if people want to leave comments, I am happy to see what people have to say.”