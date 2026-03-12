IDOC seeks help in locating convict who missed parole meeting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a convict who failed to check in with his parole officer on Thursday.

According to a release from IDOC, Michael Poole, 57, is an older man with gray hair. He is 6 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 225 pounds, and was wearing a brace on his left foot, authorities said.

The release states Poole was convicted in Ada County for grand theft and is scheduled to complete his sentence on June 28.

Those with information on Poole’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.