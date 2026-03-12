Little League, big impact: Homebuilder donates $10K to support Ammon youth - East Idaho News

AMMON — As the registration of Ammon Little League opened, local youth baseball got a boost from a familiar community member.

Liberty Homes donated $10,000 last month to support the Ammon Little League program, continuing its role as a sponsor and longtime supporter of youth athletics in the city.

The donation was formally recognized Feb. 19 during a presentation at Ammon City Hall. City leaders and company representatives gathered for the annual “Big Check” photo.

City officials say the contribution will help fund programming, equipment and opportunities for local children and families that want to participate in the Little League this season.

“Investing in youth sports is investing in Ammon’s future,” said Ammon Mayor Brian Powell. “It gives young people a safe, positive place to build confidence, teamwork and discipline that carries into school and life.”

The annual donation has become a part of a broader partnership between the City of Ammon and Liberty Homes. One that shares commitment to youth programs, city leaders say.

Randall Miller, the City of Ammon’s recreational director, described Liberty Homes as a dependable supporter of the league year after year.

“We’re grateful for their sponsorship each year, and we’re excited to see another season get underway,” Miller said.

City officials expect strong participation again this year, as Little League remains one of the most popular youth programs in this area.

“Strong youth programs also strengthen families and neighborhoods, helping make Ammon a place people are proud to call home,” Powell said.

Anyone interested in registering their child to play Little League baseball in Ammon can do so at ammonlittleleague.com