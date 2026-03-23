Local government employee sentenced for stealing thousands of gallons of diesel for personal farm work - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A Fremont County man has been sentenced to three years of probation after an investigation found he stole fuel from the county while working as part of its search and rescue team.

Greg Keith Nedrow, 43, was initially charged in July 2025 with three felony counts of grand theft.

According to the complaint, he stole over $1,000 worth of gas from the county between May and September 2023, between May and October 2024, and between January and March 2025.

This document states that Nedrow, who was a member of Fremont County Search and Rescue, took diesel fuel from the county in various amounts.

It states that in 2025, Nedrow stole 474.8 gallons, in 2024, 1,251.5 gallons, and in 2023, 453.7 gallons. In total, 2,180 gallons of diesel were taken from Fremont County over two years.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Idaho’s Office of the Attorney General, which brought charges against Nedrow, to learn more about the case.

Damon Sidur, director of external affairs for Idaho’s Attorney General, emailed a release that stated the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Nedrow and learned about him stealing gas to subsidize his fuel for his farm work.

In October, the 43-year-old signed a plea agreement, pleading guilty to one count of grand theft, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Nedrow was also required to pay $7,843.29 in restitution to Fremont County, along with other court fines.

The agreement states that Nedrow is to serve a period of supervised probation for up to five years.

Nedrow was sentenced on March 10 by District Judge Steven Boyce, who ordered three years of supervised probation and 10 days of weekend jail time. Nedrow also received 180 days of discretionary jail time to be served at the discretion of his probation officer.