Local kitchen supply store to offer kids cooking classes. Here’s how to sign up. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local kitchen supply store will be offering cooking classes for kids and introducing them to create cuisines they may never have tried before.

Alex Constantino is the owner of Rush’s Kitchen Supply Co. in Idaho Falls, located at 345 Lindsay Boulevard.

He said he used to teach kids cooking classes years ago for a brief time. It’s now being brought back and will be taught by Colleen Becker, a retired Hillcrest High School culinary arts teacher. It promises to be fun for kids.

“It’s a hands-on experience. They’re going to be doing everything. I’m finding that kids are very enthusiastic about cooking, and I’m very enthusiastic about teaching them the craft of it,” Constantino said. “I’m loving that we are doing it again.”

The “Junior Chef” cooking classes will be geared towards 10 to 14-year-olds. Students will learn about kitchen safety, cooking methods and techniques along with different cuisines from around the world. Each one will cost $50.

Below is a list:

Junior Chef 1: Indian Cuisine

Tuesday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Junior Chef 2: Asian Cuisine

Thursday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Junior Chef 3: Italian Cuisine

Tuesday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Junior Chef 4: Mexican Cuisine Thursday, July 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It’s a great way to introduce kids to cuisine they’ve never had, like Thai food. Not many kids have had Thai food or Indian food, and both of those are part of our class,” Constantino said.

A previous cooking class at Rush’s Kitchen Supply. | Courtesy Alex Constantino

Students will be provided with an apron and all the tools needed to complete the class. They will get a book that they can take home with all the recipes they learn from the class, so they can make a meal for their family.

“Kids don’t have to take all of them. They can take whichever class they want, or they can take all four,” he added.

Students will come on their own but there is a lounge set up if a parent wants to check it out. Best of all, kids will get to eat what they learn how to prepare in the class.

Nine kids can fit into each class offered. It’s expected to sell out quickly. Adults will be able to sign up their children on Wednesday, April 1. If you are interested in registering, you can either go to Rush’s Kitchen Supply in person or call the business at (208) 523-4818, but you cannot sign up online.

The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details about the classes will be released on April 1 as well. Check out Rush’s Kitchen Supply online here to sign up for an email on the cooking class schedule.

Constantino looks forward to it and the excitement the kids bring.

“The passion that these young kids have is awesome,” he said.

Rush’s Kitchen Supply also offers adult cooking classes. They have been teaching a variety of classes for 25 years that have been extremely popular.

High School culinary arts students have come to the business on field trips and Constantino and his staff have taught them how to debone chickens, how to cook international cuisine, sauté, and learn knife skills.