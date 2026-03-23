Mountain America Center names Aaron White as new general manager - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There’s a news face at Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls.

Aaron White was recently hired as the venue’s new general manager. In this capacity, he’ll oversee the functions and needs of the venue.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron White as the new General Manager of the Mountain American Center,” says Idaho Falls Auditorium District Chairman Terri Gazdik. “Aaron brings a wealth of experience in venue management, live events, and community engagement that will help propel the Mountain American Center into its next chapter of growth and success.”

Originally from Utah, White and his wife have six children and four grandchildren. They enjoy spending time outside, giving support to youth activities, and community event participation.

He has worked in venue management for three decades, leading stadiums, arenas, and venues for destination entertainment across the United States.

Most recently, White was the GM of the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, an amphitheater in the Ozark Mountains with a seating capacity of 18,000. He directed all the operational and strategic needs of the venue, which included production for events, managing finances, capital planning, and partnership with various communities.

Before that, White served in senior leadership roles at the University of Utah for 20 years. Here, he supervised major event and athletic facilities, such as Rice-Eccles Stadium and the Jon M. Huntsman Center. He also managed large-scale event operations, improved operational implementations, and assisted in drive growth for special events and utilization of facilities.

White, according to a news release from the Mountain America Center, has developed a reputation of execution with discipline throughout his career, as well as leadership collaboration and guest service, which board members say remains one of his strongest suits.

In the news release, White says he is excited about joining the team and enlisting in the region’s expanding live entertainment landscape.

“I am honored to accept the role of General Manager at the Mountain American Center and to join a venue that has quickly become a cornerstone for sports, entertainment, and community events in eastern Idaho,” White says. “I look forward to working with the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, our dedicated staff, and community partners to continue elevating the guest experience and attracting premier events. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this community, and I’m eager to get started.”