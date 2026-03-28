'No Kings' protest draws hundreds in downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Pocatello Saturday for a “No Kings” protest against actions by President Donald Trump and his administration.

While a few vehicles drove by with pro-Trump flags and signs, no counter-protestors were seen.

The protest began with speeches at Caldwell Park. Steven Thompson, a speaker who served as a local judge from 2007 until 2025, said he was bothered by many actions from the Trump administration, which he believes resemble fascism.

“Here’s what grabs me right by the throat: He’s ignoring court orders,” Thompson said.

Steven Thompson speaks at a “No Kings” protest on Saturday in Pocatello’s Caldwell Park. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Following the speeches at the park, the large crowd marched down the street to the Bannock County Courthouse, where people lined the streets and chanted near the courthouse and neighboring businesses.

Organizers chanted through megaphones, wore safety vests and ensured protestors stayed safe at the busy intersection of Center Street and 5th Street.

One protester, EJ Zita, said she always attends such protests because she’s worried about current events.

“I’m from a military family; my wife served 23 years in the 804 combat support hospital, and we are both concerned about yet another stupid Middle Eastern oil war,” Zita said. “Nobody benefits from this except war mongers.”

EJ Zita carries a sign during a “No Kings” protest in Pocatello on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Steve Neiner, an organizer, said the turnout looked similar to the past “No Kings” protest in Pocatello.

Residents of Idaho Falls also gathered in protest on Saturday, lining Broadway Bridge to share their message with passing drivers.

A crowd gathers on Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls to participate in a “No Kings” rally on Saturday. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A crowd gathers on Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls to participate in a “No Kings” rally on Saturday. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com was also at the protest in Idaho Falls and will bring you more information as it comes in.

“No Kings” protests like these were held in cities across the nation on Saturday, with events planned in all 50 states. Organizers said they expected more than 9 million people, nationwide, to show up and protest.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that the White House has dismissed the nationwide protests as the product of “leftist funding networks” with little real public support.

“No Kings” protesters march down the street toward the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Steve Neiner, an organizer of the Pocatello “No Kings” protest, speaks to the crowd gathered in Caldwell Park on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Protestors line up on 5th Street in Pocatello during a “No Kings” protest on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Protestors line up on 5th Street in Pocatello during a “No Kings” protest on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.