One dead after driving into a dead elk on Idaho Highway 33 near Driggs - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Emergency responders investigated a fatal crash Tuesday morning after a car hit an elk and rolled off the road.

According to a Facebook post from Teton County Fire & Rescue, emergency crews responded to a crash around 7 a.m. near mile marker 119 on Idaho Highway 33, near the intersection of the state highway and North 13500 West between Driggs and Rexburg.

Idaho State Police says the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 pIckup, a 35-year-old man from Rexburg, was driving east when he hit a dead elk in the road, which caused the car to roll over and come to rest on its top in a nearby field.

“Upon arrival, crews found the single occupant had been ejected and ultimately had suffered fatal injuries from the accident,” says the post by Teton County Fire & Rescue.

ISP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and died on the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The accident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

“We want to thank our partner agencies: Madison Fire Department, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Patrol,” Teton County Fire & Rescue said in the post. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and those close to the victim.”