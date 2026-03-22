 Pancheri Bridge repairs and lane closures begin Sunday - East Idaho News
Idaho Falls

Pancheri Bridge repairs and lane closures begin Sunday

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

The Pancheri Bridge stretches across the Snake River in Idaho Falls in February 2024.
The Pancheri Bridge stretches across the Snake River in Idaho Falls in February 2024. The bridge is scheduled to undergo repairs starting Sunday, March 22. | EastIdahoNews.com file
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Editor’s note: The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Sunday, March 22, contractors will repair a pothole and complete surface work on the Pancheri Bridge.

Crews will begin work Sunday morning in the westbound lanes. This will require a westbound lane closure, with traffic expected to be restored by approximately 4 p.m. The left westbound through lane will remain closed for about one week to allow the patch to properly cure.

Crews will return next Sunday, March 29, to complete additional surface repairs. At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout the day. All lanes are expected to reopen once work is complete.

Drivers should expect lane closures, flaggers and delays and are advised to use caution and watch for crews.

The city appreciates the public’s patience as these necessary repairs are completed.

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