Pancheri Bridge repairs and lane closures begin Sunday - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Sunday, March 22, contractors will repair a pothole and complete surface work on the Pancheri Bridge.

Crews will begin work Sunday morning in the westbound lanes. This will require a westbound lane closure, with traffic expected to be restored by approximately 4 p.m. The left westbound through lane will remain closed for about one week to allow the patch to properly cure.

Crews will return next Sunday, March 29, to complete additional surface repairs. At least one lane in each direction will remain open throughout the day. All lanes are expected to reopen once work is complete.

Drivers should expect lane closures, flaggers and delays and are advised to use caution and watch for crews.

The city appreciates the public’s patience as these necessary repairs are completed.