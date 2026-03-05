Police chase led deputies to finding explicit teen photos on Rexburg man's phone, documents say - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 27-year-old Rexburg man reportedly led police on a chase before being caught with sexual images of a minor.

Raymond Anthony Gruce is charged with four counts of felony possession of sexually exploitative material. He was also charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and felony attempting to elude a police officer.

On Feb. 26, around 2:53 a.m., a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy observed a small silver/gray SUV speeding north on U.S. Highway 20, south of the 328 exit, according to court documents.

RELATED | Man arrested when deputies allegedly find child porn after car chase

The car was going 125 mph, the deputy says.

The deputy attempted to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop and kept speeding. The SUV reportedly had no taillights on, and the deputy continued following them.

The SUV sped off US-20 at the 333 exit and continued east onto Main Street, where deputies lost sight of it near 2nd West.

Cameras captured the car’s license plate number, and deputies determined it was a 2023 Silver Subaru Crosstrek and that the registered owner was Gruce.

Deputies eventually caught up with Gruce as he drove to his home. They executed a search warrant on his phone where they allegedly found text messages stating, “i’m not sure what can happen idk what they got but i was moving idky wtf i went home” and “they got lucky caus[s]e i was stupid enough to go home.”

Also allegedly found on his phone were messages to a person that deputies believe to be a relative, stating “the trap sounds like sitting getting a felony not getting tg [sic] out of dodge” and “iv done this before just wasnt on the run. Until they talk to me they aint got sh** on me there wont be no f***** crime team chasing me across the country it was a petty crime. Yes if i stay here felony but if im gone as along my nose is clean ill be fine.”

Later that day, deputies also issued another warrant for the device for sexual exploitation of a child.

When going through the phone, deputies reportedly saw images of a 17-year-old girl in sexual positions. They also allegedly found recent photos of Gruce with the teen.

Deputies reportedly found a text conversation between Gruce and the teen about the police chase earlier that day.

Police reports say they found a “separate conversation where (Gruce) told (the teen) something to the effect of ‘omg and if ur preg…im such a f****** idiot.'”

Deputies were able to track down the teenager, who they learned is in high school in Kentucky.

Gruce was then arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond, which was later reduced to $60,000.

Deputies attempted to interview Gruce, but he refused to speak with them and requested an attorney.

Gruce was arraigned in court on Monday and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 11. If convicted, he could face up to 44 years in prison.

Though Gruce has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.