Police looking for hit-and-run suspect with east Idaho license plate - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Law enforcement is asking for help finding the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in February.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the incident happened Feb. 1 at the southbound U.S. Highway 93 intersection with Crossroads Point in Jerome County.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., a car was traveling southbound on U.S. 93 when it rear-ended a 2020 red Toyota Corolla at the intersection. After the crash, the driver pulled into the Valley Country Store parking lot before leaving the area northbound on U.S. 93 according to ISP.

The driver was described as a young male, and his car is believed to be a black SUV that sustained damage to the front passenger side. The license plate may contain the characters “1B,” which is commonly associated with Bannock County registration.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, saw a car matching this description, or has information that may help identify the driver to contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-846-7500. Please reference the Feb. 1 hit-and-run crash on U.S. 93 in Jerome County.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ISP is looking for this car, which was allegedly part of a hit-and-run crash in Jerome County. | Idaho State Police