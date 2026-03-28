Review: 'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice' is weird, violent, funny and mostly a good time - East Idaho News

Every now and then, a movie shows up with a title so strange that you kind of have to stop and ask, “Wait … what is this?”

That was my reaction to “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.”

The movie is now streaming on Hulu — and from the jump, it feels like the kind of project someone pitched after a very long night, a lot of coffee, and maybe a whiteboard full of increasingly unhinged ideas.

It’s a high-concept action comedy starring Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González and a handful of other recognizable faces, all dropped into a story involving gangsters, time travel, violence, bad decisions and the increasingly urgent need to undo mistakes that may or may not have been caused by the same people trying to fix them.

If that sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is. But to the movie’s credit, it knows that.

And for a while, that awareness works very much in its favor.

The setup is bonkers, but kind of great

I’m always a sucker for an original idea.

Yes, time travel has been done to death. We’ve seen the butterfly effects, the paradoxes, the duplicate selves, the “don’t touch anything or you’ll ruin the future” speeches. At this point, if someone in a movie starts messing with timelines, I’m already halfway to an eye roll.

But “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” manages to find a fun angle into it.

The movie doesn’t treat time travel like some sacred science-fiction concept that needs to be explained with solemn seriousness. Instead, it throws a bunch of dangerous, chaotic people into the middle of it and says, “Let’s see how badly this goes.”

That was enough to hook me.

There’s something entertaining about watching characters who are already barely holding things together suddenly have to deal with the cosmic consequences of their choices. The script has a little fun cleaning up some of the logical messes that time-travel movies often create, and while it doesn’t solve every problem, it at least makes the effort.

That goes a long way with me.

Vince Vaughn is being Vince Vaughn — and I mean that as a compliment

One of the movie’s greatest strengths is its chemistry among the cast, especially between Vaughn and Marsden.

These two play off each other really well, and they feel like they belong in this weird little criminal underworld. There’s a lived-in quality to their performances that helps sell the absurdity of the concept. They don’t act like they’re in a quirky time-travel comedy; it’s like this is just another terrible day at work for them.

And then there’s Vaughn.

Look, Vaughn’s rapid-fire rants are not for everyone. I get that. Some people hear him start winding up into one of his patented monologues and immediately want to exit the building.

I am not those people.

For me, if Vaughn wants to rant for three straight minutes about some increasingly ridiculous problem while the world falls apart around him, I’m probably going to enjoy it. Pour the tea, steam the pot, I’ll have multiple cups.

He gets a few of those moments here, and while not all of them land, enough do that I found myself laughing out loud more than once.

Vince Vaughn, Eiza González, James Marsden, and Vince Vaughn (again) are featured on the official movie poster for “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.” | 20th Century Studios via IMDb.com

The action is better than it needs to be

For a movie this goofy, the action is surprisingly solid.

There are several fight scenes that are well-choreographed, energetic and easy to follow — which, as we all know, is not always a given these days. Sometimes action comedies lean so hard into the comedy that the action becomes sloppy or forgettable.

That’s not the case here.

The fight sequences have a nice rhythm, and Marsden and Vaughn both sell the physicality of their characters. They feel like guys who’ve been in this world long enough to know how to throw a punch, take a hit and survive just long enough to make another terrible decision.

This is not some winky, PG-13 action comedy where everyone falls over harmlessly. This thing goes hard.

And yes, that means a lot of blood.

Not everything works

As much fun as I had with some parts of this movie, it definitely has its problems.

For one, some characters feel more like plot devices than actual people. The movie introduces a few faces that seem important, only to more or less toss them aside once they’ve served their narrative purpose. That’s not uncommon in a movie this busy, but it’s still noticeable.

There are also moments where the humor feels forced.

This kind of movie needs momentum. It needs you to stay locked into its weird little frequency. And every time a joke doesn’t land, or a scene tries just a little too hard to be quirky, it threatens to knock you out of that zone.

The biggest issue for me, though, was the finale.

I’ll avoid spoilers, but while the ending is certainly entertaining on a surface level, it also felt unnecessary and strangely hypocritical in a way that didn’t sit right with me. It’s one of those endings where the movie is so busy trying to be outrageous and memorable that it kind of loses the thread of what it was aiming to do.

Not enough to ruin the whole thing, but enough to leave me slightly unsatisfied.

What parents should know

This movie is very much not for kids.

Even though it’s on Hulu and promoted on Disney+, don’t let that confuse you into thinking this is some quirky family-friendly time-travel romp. It absolutely is not that.

This movie is violent — and not in a light, cartoonish way. We’re talking John Wick-adjacent levels of stylized brutality at times, with lots of blood and harsh action.

There’s also strong language throughout, and the movie opens with an almost aggressive barrage of it.

It’s rated R, and it earns that rating early and often.

Final thoughts

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” is a fun movie — not a great one, not an especially memorable one, but fun.

It has a clever premise, some genuinely strong chemistry between the leads, a handful of really good laughs, and action that’s better than expected. It also has some forced humor, a few throwaway characters and an ending that didn’t quite work for me.

In other words, it’s the kind of movie I enjoyed while watching it, but I probably won’t spend much time thinking about it going forward.

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A few years from now, something will remind me of it, and I’ll probably think, “Oh yeah … that one. That was kind of a good time.”

If you like violent action comedies, Vince Vaughn doing Vince Vaughn things, and time-travel stories that don’t take themselves too seriously, there’s a decent chance you’ll have fun with this one.

Just don’t go in expecting a masterpiece … or a family movie night.

“Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” is rated R for strong/bloody violence, pervasive language, sexual material and drug use.