Review: 'Ready or Not 2' doubles down on chaos, blood and twisted fun - East Idaho News

There’s a certain kind of movie that knows exactly what it is. It doesn’t pretend to be prestige filmmaking. It’s not chasing awards. It’s not trying to deliver some deeply profound message about the human condition; it just wants to have a good time.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is that kind of movie, which isn’t a bad thing.

The original “Ready or Not” worked because it struck a really fun balance. It was clever, tense, darkly funny and just self-aware enough to know how ridiculous its premise was without ever fully winking at the audience.

It was a horror-comedy that made you squirm, laugh and occasionally wince, all while building a strange, twisted world around a very rich and very messed-up family.

So naturally, with a sequel, the question becomes: How do you top that?

The answer the filmmakers came up with here seems to be: more. This new film has more money, more violence, more chaos, and … is kind of more fun.

For those who may need a quick refresher, the story picks up after the chaos of the first film, in which a deadly game of hide-and-seek turned into a full-blown fight for survival within a very wealthy — and very unhinged — family. In this sequel, that bizarre world expands as new threats, new characters, and even more twisted traditions come into play — all of which combine to pull us back into a high-stakes game where survival, once again, isn’t guaranteed.

The details are best discovered as the movie unfolds, but suffice it to say, if you thought the first film was wild, this one wastes no time reminding you that things can always get worse.

And often, much bloodier.

Bigger, louder and bloodier

If the first “Ready or Not” is a tightly wound game of cat-and-mouse, “Ready or Not 2” feels like someone turned the dial up and then snapped it off completely.

The scale is bigger this time around. The budget bump is noticeable, and the filmmakers clearly decided to lean more heavily into the story’s outrageous elements.

And yes, that includes the violence.

This movie is not subtle; it doesn’t ease you into anything. It’s messy, over-the-top and at times borderline absurd in the way it delivers its gore. But … that’s also kind of the point.

This isn’t horror that’s meant to quietly creep under your skin; it’s horror that wants you to react, laugh and cringe. It feels designed to make you look away for half a second, and then immediately look back because you don’t want to miss what just happened. There were plenty of moments where I found myself doing that exact thing: half laughing, half wincing and wondering how far the movie was willing to go. (Answer: pretty far.)

A world that still works

One of the more impressive things about “Ready or Not 2” is that it actually manages to build on the bizarre world introduced in the first film.

That original movie gave us a family bound by strange, sinister traditions, and a mythology that was just grounded enough to feel real, but weird enough to feel completely unhinged.

Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, the sequel expands on the insanity. It takes what worked and pushes it a little further, adding layers to the story without overcomplicating things.

Is it groundbreaking? Not really, but it doesn’t need to be — nor is it trying to be.

The story works as a continuation and, more importantly, it keeps the momentum going. There’s a clear understanding here of what fans of the original enjoyed, and the movie doesn’t stray too far from that formula.

Not as sharp as the original

That said, it’s hard not to compare this film to its predecessor. And in that comparison, “Ready or Not 2” doesn’t quite come out on top.

The original had a tighter script, sharper tension and a sense of surprise that’s hard to replicate in a sequel. Everything felt fresh the first time around. This time, some of that edge is missing.

The beats are more familiar and the shock value, while still effective, doesn’t hit quite as hard simply because we’ve seen this world before.

And the new film doesn’t quite reach the same level of cleverness that made the first one stand out. It’s a good example of the classic sequel trade-off: You get more of what you liked, but not always with the same impact.

Exactly what it wants to be

The thing is, I don’t think “Ready or Not 2” is all that concerned with being “better” than the original. It might just be more interested in being fun — and that’s where it succeeds.

This is a movie that fully understands its audience. It knows people are showing up for the chaos, the dark humor and the outrageous moments.

There’s something to be said for a film that doesn’t overthink itself.

Not every movie needs to be a masterpiece. Sometimes it’s enough to be a wild, slightly unhinged ride that keeps you entertained for a couple of hours.

Final thoughts

“Ready or Not 2” isn’t trying to be the smartest movie of the year. It’s not trying to redefine the horror genre. What it’s trying to do is make you squirm, laugh and enjoy the ride. And for the most part, it accomplishes that.

While this sequel may not be as sharp or memorable as the original, it builds on the strange world that made the first film so entertaining and delivers a bigger, louder and bloodier follow-up.

For fans of the first movie, or the horror-comedy genre in general, this film is a solid, if not particularly groundbreaking, sequel.

Not every movie needs to be unforgettable; sometimes it just needs to be fun. “Ready or Not 2” definitely understands that.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is rated R for strong bloody violence, gore, pervasive language and brief drug use.