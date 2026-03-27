Shoshone-Bannock Tribes identifies former tribal judge and lawyer who died in Thursday's fatal crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A former tribal judge and lawyer for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes has died after a fatal crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the tribes, William “Bill” F. Bacon, 69, of Pocatello, was identified in Thursday’s fatal crash. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Rose Yazzie, the tribes’ spokeswoman, who said the Bacon family approved of the tribes’ decision to issue a release announcing his passing.

Idaho State Police announced Thursday afternoon that a 69-year-old died in a fatal crash on Intestate 15 near milemarker 69. | Courtesy Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

A news release from Idaho State Police states that on March 26, at around 7 a.m., a crash occurred involving a 2002 Nissan Altima and a semitruck near mile marker 69. Bacon, the driver of the Nissan, was heading northbound when his vehicle left the roadway, colliding with a semitruck in the southbound lane.

The driver of the semitruck, a 39-year-old man from Utah, was not injured in the crash, and ISP reported that Bacon was the only one not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash closed all lanes of I-15 for several hours as emergency crews responded.

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The release states that Bacon was a vocal advocate for the tribes, working for the past 37 years to protect their sovereignty and rights. Bacon served 12 years as a tribal judge and 24 years as part of its general counsel.

“Bill Bacon’s legacy is written in restored treaty rights, protected sovereignty, and resources secured for our people through his leadership and collaboration with his legal team,” Chairwoman of the Fort Hall Business Council Donna Thompson said in the news release. “He has been more than counsel—he has been a steadfast guardian of our future and a dear friend of the Tribes.”

One of Bacon’s notable achievements was his work within the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned the 1896 Ward v. Racehorse decision. The release states this restored the tribes’ treaty rights to hunt, fish and gather off-reservation.

Other cases were noted in the release, including Bacon’s effort in the FMC Corporation case that pertained to hazardous waste storage on a reservation.

The release states that Bacon was also a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar Association and was awarded the 2023 Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Attorney for his legal ability and ethical standards.

“Bacon lived the Tribes’ cultural values. He participated in traditional sweat lodge and Sundance ceremonies, deepening his connection to the Shoshone-Bannock people he so dearly loved and served,” the release states.

The release states that Bacon is survived by his wife and their three daughters.

“The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes extend their deepest gratitude to William ‘Bill’ F. Bacon for a lifetime of service. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to guide and benefit the tribes for generations to come,” the release states.