Tap water safe to drink in Arco; boil order no longer in effect - East Idaho News

ARCO – Four days after issuing a boil order, the city of Arco says the tap water is now safe to drink, and the boil order is lifted.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department issued a boil order for the east Idaho community last Thursday due to a loss of pressure in the water system, according to a notice posted on the city’s website.

“A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage,” the notice explains. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

RELATED | Boil order issued in Arco following water system failure

Officials began testing the water while the boil order was in effect, which was expected to last five to seven days.

Alert on city’s website indicating boil order has been lifted | Courtesy City of Arco

In a phone call to EastIdahoNews.com Tuesday afternoon, City Clerk Dana Jensen says all the testing is complete, and the water is safe to drink.

“All of our tests have come back clean, and the Department of Environmental Quality has told us we can go ahead and lift the boil order,” Jensen says.

An alert on the city’s website also indicates the boil order has been lifted.

The latest census data shows that 927 people live in Arco.