The food at Pocatello’s Galactic Grill is out of this world - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Most locals know Outer Limits Fun Zone in the Westwood Mall as a family go-to spot for laser tag and arcade games, but tucked inside is a place that truly stands on its own: Galactic Grill.

After my latest visit for East Idaho Eats, I can tell you it’s definitely worth a visit all by itself.

From the moment I sat down with owner Stacy Miller, who runs the business with her husband, Ken, it was clear their focus goes far beyond typical “arcade food.” They’ve been running the business since 2007 with a simple goal: Serve high-quality, made-from-scratch food that keeps people coming back.

And the menu is impressive! Think hand-tossed pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, roasted chicken, wings and classic comfort sides. What really sets everything apart, though, are the homemade sauces.

From the pizza sauce to the fry sauce, everything has been tested, tweaked, and perfected by the Millers, and you can taste that care in every bite.

A hand-breaded chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, served with fries and house-made fry sauce at Galactic Grill. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

I started with a marinated chicken sandwich, lightly breaded and topped with freshly tossed crunchy coleslaw. It was delicious. And the fries? No way you can eat just one!

The chicken wings, served alongside hand-cut potatoes, were another standout. Stacy said their chicken is never frozen and breaded fresh daily, adding a noticeable difference in taste and freshness.

Craving chicken wings? Galactic Grill in Pocatello offers a variety of options to hit the spot. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The cheeseburger pizza was a treat. The homemade sauce was so flavorful, paired with freshly grated cheese and a stone-fired crust that delivered the perfect airy, light crunch.