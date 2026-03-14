'The wind can't win': Paddy's Day on Park will go on, despite windy weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Wind is forcing organizers to make changes to the Patty’s Day on Park event planned for Saturday afternoon, but they want people to know the party is still on.

The annual street celebration on Park Avenue will no longer have live bands due to the safety hazard posed by gusty winds, according to Kerry Hammon, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. However, she said all other plans for the celebration will continue, some with slight modifications.

“We encourage people to still come down,” Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com. “The wind can’t win!”

The event serves as a fundraiser for the development district and helps support downtown businesses. Hammon says it’s a way for people to gather and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and their city by supporting local business owners and connecting with one another.

She said it’s so important for people to attend and show that support.

“The bars chipped in money to help us so we could put on this event,” Hammon said. “If people go in and buy some beverages, and buy some food, that will help tremendously. Because our bars count on those people coming out today.”

Hammon said the development district has made arrangements with the city to permit people to drink alcoholic beverages on Park Avenue during the event, but only within the event boundaries and only with a wristband.

“Bars and restaurants will check IDs, like they usually do, and then if people plan to step outside with their beers, they need to make sure they have a wristband on,” she said.

The party kicks off at 3 p.m. on Park Avenue, between Broadway and B streets, and will go until 7 p.m. The roadway will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hammon encourages everyone coming to the party to make sure they have a safe mode of transportation. “Because nothing is more important than getting home to your loved ones,” she said.

You can find more information about Patty’s Day on Park HERE on the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation website.