This 2-year-old bloodhound is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Peaches, a 2-year-old bloodhound, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations manager Romi Weaver says Peaches is a sweetheart who interacts well with kids, cats and other dogs.

“The last house she went into she was a little bit nervous with the kids surrounding her. Any kids in the house (she goes to) would need to take some time to let her decompress,” Weaver explains.

To meet Peaches or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.