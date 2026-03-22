Ticket holders for upcoming Spud Kings game can help kids and have a chance to win prizes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the Idaho Falls Spud Kings gear up for their final regular-season home game, Rob Sparks is using the occasion to raise money for a cause he’s passionate about.

The Idaho Falls man is a perfusionist — a specialized healthcare professional who operates a heart-lung machine during open heart surgeries — who frequently volunteers with Global Cardiac Alliance. The Tennessee-based nonprofit provides surgeries to children with cardiac disease in low- and middle-income countries, according to its website. It’s funded by donations, government programs and grants.

Since its formation, Global Cardiac Alliance has helped 11,000 kids in 38 countries around the world.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Sparks recalls one case he was part of involving a 4-year-old girl named Sama in Libya. She was diagnosed with a specific congenital heart disease, he says, and surgeons repaired an issue that had complications later.

“The last two years, her mom had to carry her everywhere because she didn’t have the energy to walk,” Sparks says, tearing up. “Her oxygen levels were (low), and she was barely hanging on.”

An undated image of Sama, a 4-year-old Libyan girl diagnosed with congenital heard disease, who received life-saving surgery through the Global Cardiac Alliance. | Courtesy Rob Sparks

Doctors performed another operation in January, and Sparks says Sama is now walking without assistance. A video of her mom’s reaction to seeing her Sama for the first time has garnered millions of views on social media.

“That’s one of the stories we’re going to highlight (at the game),” Sparks says. “It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference.”

Sparks says congenital heart disease is the No. 1 birth defect in the world. Every year, roughly 40,000 kids in the U.S. are born with congenital heart disease.

He’s hoping to raise awareness and support for Global Cardiac Alliance’s mission on March 28 when the Spud Kings take on the Rock Springs Miners at the Mountain America Center.

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Although the game is technically sold out to the public, Sparks says he and his team bought the last 50 tickets. All proceeds from those tickets will go to Global Cardiac Alliance.

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Custom-designed Global Cardiac Alliance jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off that night to support the cause. Raffle tickets for a number of prizes will also be available. Among the prizes: a Spud Kings fan pack that includes four tickets to the playoff game on March 31, along with two jerseys, two t-shirts, two hats, two decals, and a 2025-26 game puck.

A flyer shows what the custom-designed Global Cardiac Alliance Spud Kings jerseys will look like. | Courtesy Rob Sparks

Other prizes include an Idaho Falls date night package that comes with two tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls/Neon Trees concert at the Mountain America Center on July 29, dinner at Texas Roadhouse, and a night’s stay at Destinations Inn. A brand-new Apple Watch 11 is another prize that’s available, as well as a 36-inch Blackstone griddle with a 30-piece accessory kit, cast iron seasoning compound and soft cover.

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The top prize is a Global Cardiac Alliance mission trip experience to the Dominican Republic. The winner will accompany a medical team to a hospital and meet the patients. Following that, they will travel to a resort in Punta Cana for three days, which includes private beaches, restaurants and several excursions to Monkeyland, the renowned squirrel monkey plantation, and other places.

Swag bags will be up for grabs, and a variety of handmade crafts and collectibles will be for sale.

“Patrons will have the opportunity to donate the cost of a swag bag to a child,” Sparks says. “For every $10 spent, they will receive a ticket for an onsite raffle featuring a one-year range membership to Guns ‘N Gear and a $100 gift card.”

Although Sparks plans to hold a similar event at an Idaho Falls Chukars game in July, he’s hoping to raise as much money as possible on March 28. He’s encouraging people to attend and support the cause.

“There’s a huge difference that just a little bit of money can make,” he says.

The game will start at 7:05 p.m. Sparks says every ticket is tax-deductible, and those who purchase will get an IRS tax donation letter. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.