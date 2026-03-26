Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates Butterbeer Season with a visit from 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m at Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the oldest operating movie and television studios in the world.

My family spent part of Spring Break exploring Universal Studios and I’m excited to be speaking with Daniel about Butterbeer Season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. There are also many other fun events coming up at the park.

Check out my interview in the video player above!

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.