WATCH LIVE | Day 15 of Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Today the Judge Richard Mrazik will give the jury instructions before the prosecution and defense give closing arguments. Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. East Idaho News will stream the trial in the video player above.

Watch “Courtroom Insider with Nate Eaton” each weeknight at 7 p.m. on the East Idaho News YouTube channel for a recap of each day of the trial. Live written updates can be found here.