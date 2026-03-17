You have to see this! Skier rescued after being found buried in snow - East Idaho News

A MIRACULOUS RESCUE — Dramatic footage caught the moment a skier was rescued after he was found upside-down in deep snow.

Ian Deans captured the heart-stopping video of the rescue and shared it on his Instagram on March 13, 2026. Deans said the skier appeared to veer off to the side before getting stuck in deep powder at The Summit at Snoqualmie Ski Resort in Washington.

Video shows Deans skiing towards the buried skier whose legs can be seen moving, but the rest of his body is under snow. Deans can be heard asking, “This guy okay?”

When Deans gets to the skier, he reaches for his hand and tries pulling him out. With no success, he quickly starts digging the snow off the man. Deans clears enough snow away to help free him, then asks the skier, “You okay?”

“Yeah,” the skier eventually replies.

“Oh sh**, dude,” Deans responds.

“Thank you,” the skier says.

KOMO News mentioned the Washington Department of Transportation reported 55 inches of snowpack on the ground, and Sunday morning’s mountain report said The Summit received roughly 70 inches over the past week.

“Fall wrong, and it’s game over, done. Lucky I got to this guy before it was too late,” Deans wrote on his Instagram post of the video.

He shared the video on his social media with the hope that people would “send this (video) to educate your friends so we can avoid this.”

“Just to be transparent, I’m not posting this to get attention or accolades,” Deans wrote. “He is safe which is the most important thing. Additionally, this type of suffocation is very real yet rarely talked about or fully understood. We see the warnings of immersion but people don’t realize how easy it can happen. Akin to drowning.”

He encouraged others to “Be safe, ski with people (and) look out for each other.”