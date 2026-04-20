100 years strong: Iona farm and RV supply company celebrate a century in operation - East Idaho News

Two local organizations are celebrating 100 years in operation.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Tim Haderlie, owner of Haderlie Farms in Iona — a 3,000-acre spread that grows wheat, barley and alfalfa. The farm, established in 1915, was recently recognized as an “Idaho Century Farm” by the Idaho State Historical Society. This award recognizes farms throughout Idaho that have been in operation for a century or more.

Haderlie gives his thoughts on his farm being one of 11 recipients of the award in 2025. He tells us about the family operation and current challenges amid an emergency drought declaration.

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He also discusses the farm’s history. His grandfather, Henry Haderlie, bought the initial 80 acres, and Tim discusses how it has grown and evolved through the years.

Tim also shares his memories growing up on the farm and what he finds most rewarding about agriculture. Then, he discusses the future and passing the baton to his kids and grandkids.

Tim Haderlie, second from left, with his father, son, and grandson. Tim’s dad is holding a picture of his own father, Henry Haderlie. | Courtesy Tim Haderlie

In the second half of the show, Mark Hult, president of State Trailer RV & Outdoor Supply, joins us to talk about his company’s 100th anniversary.

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The RV parts supplier and service center has operated two locations in eastern Idaho — one in Idaho Falls and one in Pocatello — since 2008. But the company was founded in Salt Lake City in 1926.

Hult is hosting a centennial celebration at the Idaho Falls store on May 1.

He talks about reaching this milestone, the company’s history, his memories of working alongside his dad as a kid, how he took over the reins, and the company’s growth and expansion.

Being around for 100 years is definitely “worth mentioning,” and this episode is a centennial celebration you don’t want to miss.

Watch previous episodes here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip or a guest idea, email rett@eastidahonews.com.