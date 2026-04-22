 22 pets at Snake River Animal Shelter need a good home - East Idaho News
Pet of the Week

22 pets at Snake River Animal Shelter need a good home

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

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Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls is showcasing its inventory of the month in this week’s Pet of the Week video.

Twenty-two animals are available for adoption. Among them is Barney, a 6-month-old male shepherd, and Bailey, a 7-month-old female longhair cat. See the rest of the shelter’s pets in the video above.

To meet Enzo face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

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