22 pets at Snake River Animal Shelter need a good home - East Idaho News

Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls is showcasing its inventory of the month in this week’s Pet of the Week video.

Twenty-two animals are available for adoption. Among them is Barney, a 6-month-old male shepherd, and Bailey, a 7-month-old female longhair cat. See the rest of the shelter’s pets in the video above.

To meet Enzo face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.