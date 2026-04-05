5 long-awaited sequels that were worth the wait - East Idaho News

We live in an era where sequels show up faster than we can finish the end credits. If something makes money, a follow-up is usually right behind it. Six months later, teaser trailer. A year later, full release. Rinse, repeat.

So when a movie doesn’t get a sequel right away, when it sits for a decade or two and quietly builds legend status, something interesting happens. Expectations grow. Nostalgia takes hold. And when a sequel is finally announced, the reaction is usually split between excitement and fear.

“Do we really need this?”

“Please don’t ruin it.”

Every once in a while, though, the long wait pays off — not just with a decent follow-up, but with something that actually adds to the legacy; something that reminds us why we loved the original in the first place.

Every once in a while, that long-awaited sequel can even surpass its predecessor in greatness.

Here are five sequels that were worth the wait.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 36 years after “Top Gun”

I grew up on “Top Gun.” And when I say that, I mean I watched it more times than I should probably admit in a public forum. Fighter jets, sunglasses, beach volleyball, Kenny Loggins; it had everything a kid in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s could want.

So, when a sequel was announced more than three decades later, I didn’t know what to think. Part of me was excited, but a bigger part of me was nervous.

Then I saw it.

“Top Gun: Maverick” isn’t just good, it’s about as close to a perfect movie as you’re going to get. (Yeah, I know what I said.)

The storytelling is tight, the action is jaw-dropping, and the emotional beats land in a way that feels earned, not forced.

And here’s the kicker: It’s better than the original. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but if you don’t agree with this, you’re wrong.

It took 36 years to get there, but somehow, against all odds, they didn’t just revisit a classic; they improved it.

“Blade Runner 2049” — 35 years after “Blade Runner”

I have a confession. I didn’t watch the original “Blade Runner” when I was supposed to. It’s one of my cinematic sins.

By the time I finally got around to it, it had already been labeled a sci-fi masterpiece for decades. That’s a tough bar to clear when you’re coming in late.

When the sequel was announced, I figured it was time to finally watch the iconic film. I appreciated it. I respected it. But it didn’t hit me the way I’d hoped.

Then I saw “Blade Runner 2049.” I would say it floored me, but that would be an understatement.

When I played football in high school, we had a term: de-cleater. That’s when someone gets hit so hard their cleats completely leave the ground and possibly fly right off the player’s feet while still tied.

“2049” was a de-cleater for me.

The cinematography is stunning, the world-building is immersive, and the performances are layered and emotional. It takes everything the original did conceptually and expands it into something that feels both grand and deeply personal.

For me, “2049” is the better film. That might sound sacrilegious to some, and I totally understand. But for me, this is the superior film, and I’m sticking with it.

Thirty-five years later, this wasn’t just a sequel; it was a statement.

“Creed” — 9 years after “Rocky Balboa,” and nearly 40 years after “Rocky”

The “Rocky” movies were a staple in my house growing up. My brother and I watched the first four on repeat. Like most kids, “Rocky IV” was our personal favorite. Training montages, Cold War drama, and a villain that looked like he was carved out of granite: What’s not to love?

I’ll admit, I even kind of liked “Rocky V” back then. My feelings have since changed, but Tommy Gunn was legit.

When “Creed” was announced, I was skeptical. It felt like we’d already said everything there was to say.

Then I saw it.

“Creed” is a phenomenal continuation of the franchise. It captures the heart and emotion of the original while delivering the energy and spectacle that made the sequels fun. It honors the legacy without leaning on it too heavily. Most importantly, it stands on its own.

It had been decades since the original “Rocky,” and somehow this story found a new angle that felt fresh and meaningful.

That’s not easy to do.

“Incredibles 2” — 14 years after “The Incredibles”

“The Incredibles” was Pixar firing on all cylinders: great action, sharp humor, incredible characters and a story that worked for kids and adults alike. It didn’t feel like just another animated movie; it felt like a genuinely great film.

When a sequel was announced 14 years later, I had concerns. Was this just a nostalgia play? A cash grab? Turns out, it was neither.

“Incredibles 2” is smart, fun, and surprisingly thoughtful. It builds on the original in meaningful ways, allowing the characters to grow while still delivering the action and humor fans loved the first time around.

The movie doesn’t just exist because the first one made money; it exists because there was still a story left to tell.

Matching the original is tough; standing alongside it is even tougher. This one pulls it off.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — 30 years after “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”

I’m just going to be honest here.

I watched the original “Mad Max” movies way too young (like … WAY too young). But I loved them.

The chaos, the weirdness and the dystopian insanity were unlike anything I’d seen before. I was one of maybe three kids my age who even knew who Mad Max was, and I wore that badge with pride.

So, when “Fury Road” was on its way to theaters 30 years later, I was all in. And you know what? It delivered … boy, did it deliver!

This movie is relentless. It’s basically one long, high-octane chase scene — and I mean that as the highest compliment possible. The practical effects, the stunts, the world-building; it’s pure cinematic adrenaline.

And here’s another bold claim to add to the running list of bold claims you’re all so excited to rake me over the coals for in the comments: “Fury Road” is the best movie in the series.

Not just a worthy follow-up. Not just a nostalgic revisit. The best.

Why the wait matters

There’s something special about these movies, and it’s not just that they’re good.

It’s that they waited.

They let the originals become iconic. They gave audiences time to build a connection. And when they finally returned, they had something to say.

Not every story needs a sequel. In fact, most don’t. But every once in a while, a filmmaker finds the right reason to go back.

Not for a paycheck. Not for a quick hit of nostalgia. But because there’s still something worth exploring.

And when that happens, the wait can be more than worth it.