A snacker's delight, La Golosa Mexican Snacks is a must try mix of Mexican food classics - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Esquites, tacos, burritos and Golosa Bombs, La Golosa has plenty of classic Mexican dishes with a snack twist that is a must try.

La Golosa Mexican Snacks had its grand opening back in February with its own food truck, but eagle-eyed community members have known it since 2023, when it ran a food stall at local events.

The move to open a food truck was driven by the business’s popularity and the decision to fully jump into this new venture. Saul Cervantes had previously worked at an auto shop, then quit to help his wife, who wished to remain anonymous, start the food truck.

Their menu, while small, packs a big punch, from their tacos to their burritos. Each item is a unique take on these staple Mexican dishes, with a few new creations.

While we didn’t try it on camera, their esquite, a Mexican corn on the cob in a cup, was amazing. Their homemade salsa provided that tangy, yet spicy, note that helped elevate the dish.

La Golosa’s esquites, a Mexican corn on the cob in a cup. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Also, on their social media, the corn used in the esquite is not from a can but is husked and boiled that day.

The first dish we tried was their fresas con crema, strawberries with cream, a cold, sweet treat for warm spring or summer days. The twist on this is the inclusion of the Mexican snack, Gansito. A Gansito is a little snack cake covered in chocolate and filled with strawberry jam and cream.

La Golosa’s fresas con crema, strawberries with cream. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The next dish we tried was, and possibly is, the only food item of its kind in the area, the Golosa Bombs.

The Golosa Bombs are a ball of rice, stuffed with carne asada and cheese, covered in Hot Cheeto powder, then deep-fried and smothered in queso sauce. The bombs were crispy and tasted like a Hot Cheeto. After getting through the outer layer, the carne asada was flavorful and not dry.

The Golosa Bomb | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While more on the unique side, it is worth trying it out at least once.

The last item we tried was their El Sucio, The Messy, Burrito.

For those who like big burritos, this is your fix: it’s the size of a man’s forearms, packed with flavor. Stuffed with fries, carne asada, queso, grilled onions and cilantro, then topped with a layer of melted cheese, it is simply delicious.

El Sucio Burrito | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The fries have flavor and aren’t just a way to fill the burrito; the meat is tasty, and nothing gets lost when eating this burrito. Also included it in their salsas, including their famous Pink Gold, which is spicy, tangy and flavorful.

Overall, La Golosa is a new addition to the area that offers delicious and interesting takes on Mexican snacks and foods. Also, they have a promotion every Thursday called “Thirsty Thursday,” offering a free drink with every order.

For those interested in trying them out, you can find them at North Tourist Park on Lincoln Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt on Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.