Ashton’s Warm River Studio marks one year with expanded summer lineup - East Idaho News

ASHTON — One year after opening its doors on Main Street, Warm River Studio in Ashton is continuing to build a name as a small-town venue with a big reach.

The gallery and performance space at 612 Main Street is heading into its second season with a fresh lineup that blends nationally touring musicians with regional and local artists.

Owner Ellen Lynch said the goal is to make Ashton a stop for high-quality art and live music throughout the summer and fall.

“The season opens with an exhibit by Sue Tyler, a longtime Teton Valley artist whose work has been shown nationally and internationally,” she said. “The exhibit opens with a reception May 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will remain on display through July.”

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Live performances begin May 22 with Sofia Talvik, a Sweden-based singer-songwriter known for blending Americana and folk influences.

Sofia Talvik, a Sweden-based artist known for blending Americana and folk influences, will perform at Warm River Studio as part of its upcoming concert series. | File photo

Additional performances throughout the summer include Edda Glass with guitarist Max Hatt on June 19. The duo has appeared on NPR and PBS stations and performed at venues including Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center.

Composer and pianist Ben Cosgrove returns in July for two performances, followed by London-born songwriter Rupert Wates on July 30.

In August, the studio will host a group exhibition titled “For the Love of Place,” featuring artists including Katy Fox, Dave Hall, Blake Luther, Stef Schroeder and Tyler. The show opens Aug. 8 and runs through Nov. 1.

Later that month, touring duos The Rough & Tumble and Flagship Romance will share the stage Aug. 27 as part of a joint summer tour.

Fall performances include Kray Van Kirk on Sept. 19 and a Halloween-themed concert Oct. 30 featuring violinist Richard Ferguson and an ensemble performing a mix of classical and contemporary music.

Warm River Studio is open Thursday through Monday from 1 to 6 p.m., beginning May 17, and by appointment. Tickets and additional information are available at Warm River Studio events and on Facebook.