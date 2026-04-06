Bingham County proclaims Autism Awareness Month; law enforcement takes lead - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County commissioners have proclaimed April as Autism Awareness Month, and local law enforcement agencies are leading the charge with new training and proactive community outreach.

The Autism Awareness Proclamation highlights a coordinated effort across the county to improve understanding and response to individuals on the autism spectrum and those facing mental health challenges.

The initiative was spearheaded by Bingham County Commission Clerk Lindsey Gluch, whose son is on the spectrum.

Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, who also has a grandson with autism, said the issue quickly resonated with the board.

“We’re all for it. This issue is personal and hits home with a lot of us,” Manwaring said.

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Both Gluch and Manwaring credited local law enforcement agencies for taking the lead, implementing specialized training, and launching programs to improve interactions with families and individuals who may require additional support.

“We want to give credit where credit is due, and that is to local law enforcement,” Gluch said. “They led the change with training and by implementing a community program that allows families to call ahead and share information about individuals who may have autism or other challenges.”

Through the program, people can contact their local agency in advance to provide information about a loved one who may be prone to a mental health crisis or need specific accommodations. That information can then be used by officers when responding to a call.

Bingham County Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said the effort reflects a proactive approach that aligns with growing national awareness.

“This is about good leadership and being proactive,” Nebeker said. “If there is a situation, we can go in with information on the front end.”

Dressed in blue to represent Autism awareness, advocates Rhonda Wixom, left, Michelle Trompeter, Lindsey Gluch and Julie Pulley hold the Bingham County proclamation recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month. | Courtesy photo

Officials say the goal is to reduce confusion and prevent escalation during emergency calls.

“If a call comes in about someone in a mental health crisis, we won’t add fuel to the fire — we’ll add calm to chaos,” Nebeker said.

Families who wish to participate in the program can call the county’s non-emergency line at (208) 785-1234. Information shared will be accessible to agencies across the county to help ensure a more informed and compassionate response.

County leaders say the proclamation and ongoing efforts are part of a broader commitment to building awareness, improving training, and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community.