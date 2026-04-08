 British pastor charged with manslaughter after man drowns at baptism - East Idaho News
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British pastor charged with manslaughter after man drowns at baptism

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The Associated Press

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A British pastor was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in the drowning of a 61-year-old man at a backyard baptism ceremony. | Envato Elements
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LONDON (AP) — A British pastor was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in the drowning of a 61-year-old man at a backyard baptism ceremony.

Cheryl Bartley, 48, faces one count of gross negligence manslaughter for the death of Robert Smith on Oct. 8, 2023, in Birmingham, prosecutors said.

The Life Changing Ministries ceremony was being held in a kiddie pool and livestreamed on Facebook.

Bartley is scheduled to appear May 14 in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

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