Canadian killed, six Americans among injured as gunman shoots tourists at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A Canadian woman was killed and six Americans were among the more than a dozen wounded after a gunman opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids, a popular tourist hotspot, on Monday, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the archaelogical site near Mexico City, killing the Canadian woman before taking his own life, the Mexican security cabinet said on X.

Authorities say they seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the site.

At least 13 people were injured during the attack, with eight still hospitalized late Monday, the Secretary of Government said in a statement. Earlier Monday, the State of Mexico said four people had gunshot wounds and two others were injured falling.

The shooter was named by the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office as Julio César Jasso Ramírez, a holder of a Mexican identification card. The prosecutors said that preliminary information indicated he acted alone.

The shooting comes as Mexico faces scrutiny over public security, weeks before it is set to welcome millions of visitors for the World Cup.

Most of those injured were foreigners, although it is not clear whether they were all tourists. Among those taken to hospitals were six Americans, three Colombians, one Russian, one Brazilian, one Dutch national and one Canadian, the local government said in a statement.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed that one of its citizens was killed and another was wounded. In a statement, it expressed condolences to the victims’ families and thanked the Mexican government for its response.

CNN has reached out to the American, Colombian and Russian embassies for comment.

Videos on social media show people fleeing the area after gunfire was heard around Teotihuacán’s Pyramid of the Moon.

Teotihuacán is a major archaeological site and tourist destination located about 30 miles northeast of Mexico City. The vast archaeological zone, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is lined with multiple monuments including two towering pyramids.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities from federal, state and local agencies are responding to the shooting rampage.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian Embassy,” she said.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it is also in contact with other embassies and is working to provide necessary support to the injured foreign nationals.

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez also offered support, sending her “solidarity to the families of the people who were affected by what happened in Teotihuacán.”