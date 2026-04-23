Classes canceled for a second day at Skyline High due to ongoing maintenance - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Students and teachers at Skyline High School will get another day off on Thursday as maintenance work continues in the building.

Idaho Falls School District 91 administrators say the issue has to do with the building’s air conditioning system.

“The strong odors from yesterday afternoon were caused by stagnant cooling water within the system. We are working with an external contractor to drain this water from the tank and safely dispose of it,” reads a news release issued Wednesday evening by the school district.

RELATED | Classes canceled Wednesday at Skyline High School

Due to the tank’s size, draining it is taking longer than expected, district officials said.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority,” the release states. “We know that canceling classes is not ideal, but we are taking a cautious approach to minimize risk.”

District administrators say that if the unexpected days off result in students falling short of the minimum required hours of class time, they will make schedule adjustments and inform parents and students as soon as possible.

The problem with the air conditioning was first noticed on Tuesday, and classes were canceled at the school on Wednesday. Administrators had originally hoped to have the school open again on Thursday.