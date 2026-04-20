Classic musical 'Damn Yankees' opens April 23 at Blackfoot’s Nuart Theater - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A beloved 1950s musical is coming to life on the stage of the historic Nuart Theater as the Blackfoot Community Players present “Damn Yankees.”

Opening night is April 23, with additional performances scheduled for April 24, 25, 27, 30 and May 1, 2 and 4.

The classic comedy is directed by Bryce Moser, with musical direction by Amy Moser and choreography by Whitney Hepworth.

The story follows Joe Boyd, a middle-aged baseball fan so desperate for the Washington Senators to beat the New York Yankees that he makes a deal with the devil. Transformed into a young baseball star, Joe soon finds himself risking everything, including his marriage and his soul, especially when a seductive temptress enters the picture.

Audiences may recognize the show’s signature number, “Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets.”

Logan Lindholm and Gabie Loosli step into their roles as Mr. Applegate and Gloria Thorpe ahead of opening night of “Damn Yankees.” | Courtesy photo

Blending fantasy, romance, comedy and America’s favorite pastime, baseball, “Damn Yankees” has remained a favorite for generations.

“This is a family-friendly show despite the word ‘damn’ in the title,” (Bryce) Moser said.

Moser also invites audiences to experience the nearly 100-year-old Nuart Theater, which has been restored with new seating and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

He hopes the production leaves audiences with a meaningful life lesson to think about.

“The play teaches a lesson about not taking your loved ones for granted and realizing what you have before it’s gone,” Moser said. “It’s a lesson about enjoying life and not giving in to temptation.”

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $12, with an $8 special for opening night.

Tickets can be purchased through the theater’s website or Facebook page.

Moser also encourages community members to sign up for the Blackfoot Community Players newsletter on the website to stay informed about future productions.