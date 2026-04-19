Coroner identifies Kuna woman killed in Initial Point ATV crash - East Idaho News

KUNA (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in an ATV crash in Kuna last weekend.

Two women were riding near the summit of Initial Point when the vehicle rolled down a rocky embankment, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lauren Montague told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

Montague said one woman died at the scene, and the other was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the deceased as 76-year-old Michelle Driscoll, of Kuna.

The coroner said Driscoll was the ATV driver. The coroner listed Driscoll’s cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as an accident.

A 73-year-old woman who was a passenger on the ATV remains in the hospital. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

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