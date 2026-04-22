COURTROOM INSIDER | Behind-the-scenes of some of America's biggest trials with attorney Anne Bremner - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Behind-the-scenes of some of America’s biggest trials with attorney Anne BremnerPublished at
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Anne Bremner is a trial attorney and one of the nation’s most recognized legal analysts. From OJ Simpson, Casey Anthony, Michael Jackson, Scott Peterson, Susan Cox Powell and Amanda Knox, Anne has been in the courtroom for some of America’s biggest cases.
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” she joins Nate Eaton to talk about her career, what she’s learned and the cases she’s following.
Watch in the video player above.