COURTROOM INSIDER | Kouri Richins' 'Book of Lies' on Dateline, 'Paranomal Files' host Colin Browen - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Andrea Canning from ‘Dateline NBC’ joins Nate to discuss the Kouri Richins’ “Book of Lies” episode that will air Friday night.

Then Colin Browen, the host of the hugely popular “The Paranormal Files” and “Murder in America,” is here to talk about his latest projects.

Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.