COURTROOM INSIDER | The dentist's wife was murdered. Her daughter found the killer and the truth. - East Idaho News

Marla Conn’s 5-year-old brother returned from school and found their mother dead in their Long Island home on Jan. 11, 1974.

Barbara Waldman was just 31 and police interviewed her husband, local dentist Dr. Gerry Waldman. He was never arrested and remarried six months later.

The case was closed with no suspects, but Marla and her brothers refused to let it rest.

For decades, they’ve worked to find out who murdered their mom and finally found the killer.

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Marla shares her story with Nate Eaton, plus reveals new developments in the case that have not been previously reported.

Watch Marla’s incredible story in the video player above.