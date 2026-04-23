Crash closes all lanes on US-30 near Kimberly - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY (KMVT/KSVT) —Thursday morning a crash blocked US Highway 30 in both directions near Kimberly, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near milepost 221. It was reported that all lanes were blocked and that drivers should consider taking an alternate route and expect delays. Traffic was also being rerouted.

Motorists traveling in the area are urged to use caution and avoid the scene if possible.