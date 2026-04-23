Father pleads guilty, mother delays hearing in Nampa infant death case - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — A Nampa couple charged in connection with the death of their 12-day-old baby appeared before a Canyon County judge Wednesday via Zoom, where both cases saw major developments.

Brian Lemke, the child’s father, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement tied to the infant’s death. Allysen Armenta, the child’s mother, waived her right to a speedy trial, delaying her case while her attorney reviews evidence.

In court, Lemke pleaded guilty to failure to notify or delaying notification of a death and destruction or concealment of evidence. Under the plea agreement, several additional charges were dismissed.

During the hearing, Lemke answered “yes” when the judge asked whether he moved the child’s body after death and whether he staged the manner of death.

Lemke also admitted to failing to notify the coroner in a timely manner.

A memorial service was held for the 12-day-old infant at Capital Church in Meridian on Jan. 2. The boy’s parents are facing charges in connection with his death. | Cortesy Capital Church

RELATED | Infant’s death is behind push to change child protection laws in Idaho

Armenta’s attorney requested additional time to review discovery, asking for roughly four to six weeks before moving forward. As a result, Armenta waived her right to a speedy trial. No jury trial date was set during Wednesday’s hearing.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 16, 2025, when Nampa police responded to a home near Lone Star Road and South Canyon Street after reports of an infant death.

When officers arrived, they found 12-day-old Benjamin deceased.

Police say Lemke was at the scene, while Armenta was later found hiding in a backyard camp trailer and taken into custody.

Investigators believe the infant may have died at another location before being moved to the home. They also say the manner of death was likely suffocation, though the official cause of death has not yet been released.

At earlier hearings, prosecutors described the living conditions inside the home as unsafe for an infant, including unsanitary conditions and no appropriate sleeping space.

Court records show Lemke and Armenta were previously arrested in 2019 after officers found three toddlers living in unsafe and filthy conditions in a South Boise home. Both later pleaded guilty to child injury charges and were sentenced to probation.

Lemke is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24 at 9 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

Armenta is scheduled to return to court for a status conference on May 28 at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES: