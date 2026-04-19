Firefighters douse Iona shed fire, but not before structure sustains heavy damage - East Idaho News

IONA — A backyard shed caught fire in Iona on Sunday afternoon, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage, the Idaho Falls Fire Department says.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residential property near Main Street and Hansen Ave. at 11:55 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews … found the shed fully involved in flames,” reads a news release from the fire department. “Firefighters quickly deployed two attack lines and began suppression efforts.”

Both the shed and the nearby house were immediately searched, but firefighters found no one inside, the release says.

Crews quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other structures, before working to fully extinguish it, the fire department said.

An image provided by the fire department shows that at least half of the structure is a total loss.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation,” the release says. “The contents of the shed are also unknown at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

CORRECTION: A previous version incorrectly identified the location of the fire as Idaho Falls.