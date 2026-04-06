Fly fishing and recovery, national non-profit hosts local women with breast cancer for fishing retreat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A national non-profit operating a fly-fishing retreat in eastern Idaho focuses on giving women recovering from breast cancer a chance to build connections, support their physical therapy and create new memories at no cost.

According to a news release, Casting for Recovery was founded in 1996 by fly fisher Gwenn Perkins Bogart and breast reconstruction surgeon Benita Walton and has served 12,500 women in over 1,000 retreats.

In Idaho, three retreats are offered, and in 2018, the eastern Idaho retreat began at the Living Water Ranch in Challis. The retreat takes place over two days.

Kathy Maiben, a former participant and now program coordinator, told EastIdahoNews.com that 14 women are selected each year, with a majority from the Gem State.

“A large part of this program is bonding with other women,” Maiben said. “The women realize that they’re not alone. Other people are in the same boat that they are.”

The fly-fishing aspect is a two-part factor: the first allows the women to get outside, and the other is physical therapy. She said the movements required to cast the line target the muscles that these women have had surgery and radiation treatments on.

A group shot of all the participants during the 2019 retreat. | Courtesy Kathy Maiben

The first part of the retreat is teaching the participants about fly fishing, how to cast, tying flies, and medical and social sessions.

A former participant, now a retreat leader and participant coordinator, Debbie Gross said that when she was participating, she recalled trying on fishing waders, tying flies and laughing with the other women.

When it came to actually fishing, Gross said she and the other women had their own guides.

“It was just a fun, magical weekend,” Gross said.

One of Gross’s past experiences was coordinating with a woman who has since passed away, who was unsure about attending the retreat.

She said she offered the woman her own room and that the woman eventually went to the retreat. Once there, Gross said the woman was shy and reserved, but gradually opened up as the day went on and connected with others.

Gross said that she went on to catch one of the biggest fish during the retreat.

“That’s why I do this,” Gross said.

A participant and her guide during the 2024 retreat at the Living Waters Ranch in Challis. | Courtesy Kathy Maiben

While the retreat does not cost the women participating, the group relies on fundraising and contributions to support it.

Gross said the cost per woman is roughly $1,000, but that covers everything they will need during the retreat.

Over the years, Gross said the community’s support for the local retreat has enabled them to increase their numbers and stay in a cabin in Challis.

One of the group’s big fundraisers is on June 16 at Jim Dandy’s Brewing in Pocatello, where 10% of beer sales go towards the group. There is also a raffle to raise funds.

For the retreat itself, the group is always looking for volunteer anglers to aid the participants.

Maiben said while donations are always welcome, applicants are also welcome to apply.

To learn more about Casting for Recovery or to apply, visit castingforrecovery.org. Those who want to donate can click the link here or contact Maiben at iotriton22@gmail.com.

Maiben asked those who are donating to specify in the memo that it is for the Eastern Idaho Retreat.