Free e-waste events planned across eastern Idaho, starting in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Got an old laptop collecting dust or a drawer full of dead phones? You’ll have a chance to get rid of them responsibly and for free.

eCyclers of Idaho, in partnership with Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho State University, will host a free e-waste collection and recycling event on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ISU’s Pond Student Union Building, 1080 S. Fifth Ave.

RELATED: Old electronics piling up? Idaho Falls event offers free safe disposal

The event is part of the second year of the “Keep Idaho Beautiful” campaign and is one of several planned across eastern Idaho this year.

Organizers say the goal is simple: keep harmful electronic waste out of landfills while giving residents an easy way to safely dispose of outdated devices.

What can be recycled

The event will accept most small electronics, whether they work or not, including:

Computers, monitors and TVs

Cellphones, tablets and gaming devices

Printers, scanners and fax machines

Batteries and electronic cigarettes

Routers, modems and other networking equipment

If it plugs in or runs on batteries, it can likely be dropped off.

Items not accepted include light bulbs and large appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and treadmills.

Why it matters

Beyond clearing clutter, recycling electronics can help protect both personal information and the environment.

Organizers say eCyclers of Idaho is the only business in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming certified to securely remove and destroy data from devices, helping prevent identity theft.

Proper recycling also keeps hazardous materials like mercury, lead and cadmium out of groundwater and allows valuable materials such as gold, silver and lithium to be reused in new products.

More events scheduled

May 30: Madison Transfer Station, Rexburg (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

June 20: Fort Hall Transfer Station (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

July 18: College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Aug. 29: Ammon City Hall (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sept. 26: Madison Transfer Station, Rexburg (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Electronics that aren’t accepted at the events — excluding light bulbs — can be dropped off year-round at eCyclers’ Idaho Falls warehouse, 1976 N. Yellowstone Highway, which offers 24-hour drop-off bins, including a secure option for devices containing personal data.

Organizers say more collection locations may be announced later this year. For more information go to ecyclersofidaho.