Holy cow! Idaho firefighters make an unusual rescue in a tight spot - East Idaho News

EAGLE — Eagle firefighters pulled off an unusual rescue this week after a cow tumbled into an irrigation box on Wednesday.

Crews quickly built a mechanical advantage system to lift the animal safely out, and the cow was returned to solid ground without injury, according to an Eagle Fire Department Facebook post.

Eagle Fire Department

The post says calls like this may be out of the ordinary, but they showcase the training and capabilities of the department’s crews.

Units assisting included Eagle Battalion 41, Heavy Rescue 41, Engine 44, Eagle Police, Ada County Medic 38, and Meridian Engine 36.