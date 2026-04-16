'I love this community': Idaho Falls Symphony music director prepares to conduct final concert - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the 76th season of the Idaho Falls Symphony draws to an end, the symphony’s music director is preparing for his final performance in Idaho Falls.

On April 25, music director Thomas Heuser will close out 15 years of leading the symphony at its season finale. Heuser said his decision to step away has to do with a desire to move on to the next chapter of his career and a need to reduce travel.

“It was about personal growth and also giving the opportunity for the symphony to rejuvenate itself,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

Heuser is not a resident of Idaho and said he currently spends much of his time traveling between Idaho Falls and Durango, Colorado, where he is also the music director of the San Juan Symphony.

Heuser was selected to lead the Idaho Falls Symphony in 2011 following a nationwide search. A similar search will take place this year to find his replacement, and Heuser said he is excited to see the community become more involved in selecting that person.

When he first applied for the position in 2010, he said over 100 applicants submitted their names, with only six selected as finalists. Heuser said each of the finalists had to perform a concert with the symphony, and during that time, he got to know the community and the musicians who make up the symphony.

“It’s going to be a really interesting year, this year, for the audiences to see different conductors again,” Heuser said. ” … But it’s very bittersweet; I love this community and organization.”

While his last performance will be on April 25, his influence over the Idaho Falls Symphony will live on. The symphony recently named him its first-ever conductor laureate and established an endowment fund in his name.

“I feel so loved and supported by the Idaho Falls community. It has just been a joy to serve as music director,” Heuser said.

According to a symphony news release, the season finale will feature a side-by-side performance with the Idaho Falls Symphony Youth Orchestra and the symphony’s professional orchestra. The performance will feature the two playing “Finlandia,” by Jean Sibelius, and “Polovtsian Dances” from Alexander Borodin’s opera “Prince Igor.”

Heuser describes “Finlandia” as an optimistic, uplifting piece of music that he believes is important, especially during difficult times.

After an intermission, the symphony will perform Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1 in C Minor,” which is especially sentimental for Heuser. He said that the arrangement was the piece he used to audition for the Idaho Falls Symphony.

“It’ll also be my last, so that’s part of the book end,” Heuser said.

He said the arrangement is an extremely emotional piece that matches his mood as he reflects on his memories with the orchestra and the end of this journey in Idaho Falls.

“It’s true for every musician’s career, of looking for opportunities and going for them,” Heuser said. “When you do have these wonderful musical moments, you feel so inspired. The music here conveys that journey for me.”

“Passing the Baton,” as the symphony has titled the season finale, begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 25, at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. There will also be a pre-concert discussion with Heuser at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Idaho Falls Symphony or buy tickets for the season finale, visit ifsymphony.org.