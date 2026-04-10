Idaho Falls Zoo looking for volunteers for annual clean up before early opening - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The animals at the Idaho Falls Zoo need help with some spring cleaning before an early opening this month.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is opening for the 2026 season on Thursday, April 16 due to “favorable weather.”

The zoo will also have updates hours, now being open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.

“We’re thrilled to open our gates early this year and welcome everyone back to the Zoo,” says Zoo Executive Director David Pennock in a release. “By expanding access through updated hours, we’re making it easier for families and visitors to spend time with wildlife, learn something new, and create lasting memories together.”

In order to get ready for the opening, Zoo staff is inviting the community to its annual Community Clean-up Day on Saturday, April 11, to help prepare the zoo for the new season.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to join and assist in refreshing the zoo grounds after winter.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community, both this year and in years past,” says Pennock. “Clean-up Day has become a wonderful tradition, and the dedication our volunteers show year after year makes a lasting impact on the zoo. Their efforts help us create a welcoming environment for our guests and provide the best possible care for our animals.”

Zebras at the Idaho Falls Zoo in 2021. | Google photo taken by Debbie Watson

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with check-in available between 9 a.m. and noon at the William J. Maeck Education Center, near the zoo entrance.

Participants can help with raking, cleaning, and general grounds maintenance to get the zoo ready for opening day. They are asked to bring their own supplies if possible, including work gloves, brooms, grass rakes, large shovels, and wheelbarrows.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes suitable for outdoor work and to be ready to get a little dirty while helping.

“Each participant must complete and submit an individual City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form before volunteering,” says the release. “Forms are required for every volunteer and cannot be shared. Volunteers under 18 must be part of a family or organized group, and their form must be completed and signed by a legal guardian. Group leaders or supervisors must remain with all youth participants while at the zoo.”

Beyond daily visits, the Zoo offers a range of educational programs and special events throughout the season, including camps and classes for children and teens ages 2 to 17.

To learn more about summer camps, visit the website here.

For more information about the Zoo, including membership opportunities and the full event schedule, visit the website, or follow the Zoo on social media for the latest updates.

General admission rates for 2026: