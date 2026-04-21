Idaho National Laboratory hires first female fire chief - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho National Laboratory has announced Jennifer Porter will be INL’s newest fire chief, according to a Tuesday news release.

It’s a milestone for the lab, as an INL spokeswoman said Porter will be the INL’s first female fire chief.

“Stepping into the role of fire chief is both an honor and a deeply humbling experience for me,” Porter said in the release. “The department, and the remarkable individuals who dedicate themselves to its mission, have always meant a great deal to me personally. I am truly proud of the remarkable achievements this team has made, and I am eager to continue building on that success.”

Porter enters the role with more than 22 years of experience as a fire service professional, 18 of which were at the lab. Porter is currently the department’s deputy chief of operations, and leads a team of 75 firefighters across three stations. She also manages line operations, helps develop the department’s operating budget, and works closely with federal, state and local officials.

She will be replacing Jim Blair, who will retire on April 30. Blair has served as INL fire chief since 2022 and has worked at the lab for 36 years, according to the release.

“Jennifer has earned this opportunity through years of exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to INL’s mission,” Shawn Hill, INL’s Facilities & Site Services executive director, said in the release. “She understands this department at every level, and she leads with a steady hand and a deep sense of responsibility to her team and this site. I am confident that Jennifer will excel as chief and continue strengthening the vital services our fire department provides.”

Porter grew up in eastern Idaho and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg. She began her career in 2004 as a volunteer with Leadore Emergency Medical Services and the Lemhi County Fire Protection District. She then became a paramedic and firefighter for the Shelley-Firth Fire District. Porter holds a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management and a bachelor’s degree in fire service administration from Idaho State University.

Porter was a firefighter at INL from 2008 to 2014, before being promoted to captain, and spent five years as a battalion chief before becoming deputy chief of operations in 2022.

According to the release, the INL Fire Department is preparing for what could be a challenging fire season following one of the warmest winters on record and a rapidly melting snowpack. The department works with state and federal agencies to combat wildland fires and with the surrounding counties.

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“These conditions significantly increase the potential for wildland fire activity, and it is critical that we take deliberate steps now to ensure the safety of our personnel, the protection of our infrastructure, and the successful execution of our mission,” Porter said. “Fire season requires a unified effort, and with the dedication and focus of our personnel, we are confident in our ability to face these conditions and uphold the safety of our site and community.”

The INL Fire Department has three stations located on the INL site, which is approximately 890 square miles and roughly 85% of the size of Rhode Island, according to a report from the lab. The department maintains five wildland fire engines and one 3,000-gallon water tender.