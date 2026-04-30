IFYAC performing "The Scarlet Pimpernel" for spring musical - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre’s annual spring production is currently underway, and only two nights remain for community members to catch the show.

The final showings of “The Scarlet Pimpernel” will happen May 1 and May 2 at 7 p.m. The show will take place at 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $20 for general admission and can be purchased by clicking here.

“It’s based on a novel based in the time of the French Revolution,” Dani Kohler, who is an IFYAC board member and committee lead for the musical, said about the production. “It’s a beautifully played out (show). If you’ve seen Les Misérables or anything like that … it’s one of those classics, around French political turmoil.”

“The Scarlet Pimpernel” is described by IFYAC as “a thrilling tale of love, courage and daring disguise.”

“Our elusive, masked hero, the Pimpernel, risks everything to save innocent lives from the guillotine, all while keeping his true identity hidden from his new wife, Marguerite,” IFYAC’s website states. “Just one step ahead of his nemesis, Chauvelin, can the Pimpernel keep up his impressive intrigue and save his friends?”

Courtesy IFYAC

Kohler said the show — which is made up of a cast of 21 people — is delightful, funny and has “amazing acting and music.”

“This musical has a beautiful accompaniment,” she said. “We love to do as many of our musicals as we can with live music. For this show, we have two amazing musicians on keyboards and two on percussion, so we have live music throughout which really makes the theater experience wonderful.”

IFYAC is focused on helping youth in the community learn more about the arts. The proceeds from the spring musical will go toward helping local young people.

Along with the spring show, IFYAC also puts on other events and programs such as a fall musical, a summer theater camp for youth and a year-long creative drama and technical theater program called “Magic Makers” for youth ages five and up.

They also have a mentorship program for those at least 14 to 18 years of age that provides them with the chance to work side-by-side with a mentor. To learn more about IFYAC and their programs, click here.

“We love to have these kids learn and love the arts, however it fits in their life,” Kohler stated.