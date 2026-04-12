'It’s still all surreal': 3 weeks after Nampa mayor’s death, his wife speaks out - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Three weeks ago, Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, 47, died suddenly during a council of mayors meeting in Eagle. Now, the city of Nampa Facebook page has published a statement by his wife, Mimi Hogaboam.

Mrs. Hogaboam recalled the confusion of hearing about her husband’s death and how difficult it was to orient herself at the time.

“It’s still all surreal,” the Thursday post says. “Just seems like he’s at work, working at making Nampa a better place to live.”

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Hogaboam had been mayor for just 11 weeks, but the longtime Nampa resident served several years in various local government positions and was a leader in his church. He was remembered as a “compassionate conservative” devoted to his community.

“I don’t know as many people as Rick did so I can’t even begin to thank everyone,” Mrs. Hogaboam wrote. “I don’t know many of you that have reached out. But the Lord does and He sees you. “

On March 31, hundreds attended Mayor Hogaboam’s funeral at the Ford Idaho Center, and the service was broadcast across the state. “The tremendous support and care that we’ve received is immeasurable. Rick would be proud.”

Mrs. Hogaboam concluded the message by encouraging all of Nampa to reach out. “If you see us out and about, please don’t be afraid to say hi, shake hands or even share a hug,” she said. “We continue to love Nampa and still desire it to be a special place for our children to grow.”