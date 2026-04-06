Local deputies' email gets hacked; sheriff asks public to be cautious of any new emails from deputies - East Idaho News

REXBURG — After a deputy’s email account was reportedly hacked, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking any email recipients to be careful what they click on.

According to Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball, at least one deputy’s email was recently hacked, leading to his email address being leaked and to emails being sent from the account that were not actually from him.

Ball asks anyone who receives an unexpected email from a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy to contact the sheriff’s office directly before opening any emails or clicking any links. Call the main office at (208) 372-5000, or non-emergency dispatch at (208) 372-5001.

Madison County’s IT department is investigating the hack, and we will update when we learn more.