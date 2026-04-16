Local family wants help finding runaway ox - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A Rigby family wants help finding their runaway ox.

Brenda Flores tells EastIdahoNews.com her friend’s male American Brahman ox got out of the corral on 600 North in Jefferson County late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

They haven’t seen him since, and have alerted law enforcement that he’s missing.

His name is Soldado de Juerra, which translates to “Soldier of War.” He’s gray and black with horns (pictured above).

If you see him or know where he might be, call or text Flores at (208) 904-6321.