 Local family wants help finding runaway ox - East Idaho News

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Local family wants help finding runaway ox

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Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Soldado de Juerra, a male brahman ox, got out of his corral in Rigby late Sunday night and hasn't been seen since. | Courtesy Brenda Flores
Soldado de Juerra, American Brahman ox, got out of his corral in Rigby late Sunday night and hasn’t been seen since. | Courtesy Brenda Flores
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RIGBY – A Rigby family wants help finding their runaway ox.

Brenda Flores tells EastIdahoNews.com her friend’s male American Brahman ox got out of the corral on 600 North in Jefferson County late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

They haven’t seen him since, and have alerted law enforcement that he’s missing.

His name is Soldado de Juerra, which translates to “Soldier of War.” He’s gray and black with horns (pictured above).

If you see him or know where he might be, call or text Flores at (208) 904-6321.

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