Memorial and celebration of life to be held for 'steadfast protector' of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Friday - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – Those wishing to honor the life of a “steadfast protector” of tribal sovereignty will be able to do so this Friday.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will hold a memorial service for the life of William “Bill” F. Bacon on Friday morning, in addition to celebration of life held by the family that same day. Bacon, who served the tribes for over three and a half decades, is described in his obituary as “a tireless advocate for tribal sovereignty and a steadfast protector of the Tribes’ rights and future.”

“Bill’s passing is an immeasurable loss, not only to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, but to the many communities and colleagues he served throughout his career. He was more than our General Counsel; he was part of our Tribal family. His dedication to justice, his commitment to protecting Tribal sovereignty, and his years of service on behalf of our people earned him great respect both within our community and across his profession. He has left a lasting legacy and will be remembered by all who knew him,” said Roselyn Yazzie, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Bacon died in a car crash on the morning of March 26, after his vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 15 near Pocatello and collided with a semi-truck in the southbound lanes. Bacon was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

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According to his obituary, Bacon served as tribal judge for 12 years and general counsel for 24 years for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. During his career, he was licensed to practice not only in Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court and the state of Idaho, but also in the state of Illinois, the U.S. District Court for Idaho, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

But for those close to him, he’s remembered as someone who was “kind, humble and welcoming,” and a “proud father” who “cherished his role as a grandfather.”

“He was truly the life of the party, known for his infectious laugh and warm smile that could light up any room. … To Bill, no one was a stranger, just a friend he had not met yet,” his obituary reads.

The memorial, which Yazzie described as being held in an open house format, will take place in the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Racehorse Room, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

According to Bacon’s obituary, the family will hold a celebration of life that same day from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Purpose Event Center at 224 North Union Pacific Avenue.

“Friends and family are invited to attend and join in remembrance and celebration,” the obituary reads.

For the memorial, the tribes plan to open with an Eagle Staff flag posting, a prayer and a welcome by Fort Hall Business Council by Chairwoman Donna Thompson. During the ceremony, they plan to have a few designated speakers and hear a life sketch reading, as well as open mic reflections from those in attendance.

There will also be a plaque dedication ceremony placed on a gazebo on the front lawn, as well as family acknowledgements, closing remarks and an Honor song.

Rather than bring flowers to the memorial, the family has asked people to make a donation to the National Park Foundation or to Henry’s Fork Foundation. There will be a donation box at the memorial, with the funds being donated to either one of those foundations.